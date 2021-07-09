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END OF AIR TRANSPORT CAUSE OF VACCINES? / LÉGIKÖZLEKEDÉS VÉGE AZ OLTÁS MIATT?
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70 views • July 09, 2021
British Airways 4 pilótát vesztett csak MÚLT HÉTEN!
BE VOLTAK OLTVA ÉS VÉRRÖGÖK ALAKULTAK KI BENNÜK! PERSZE TAGADJÁK AZ ÖSSZEFÜGGÉST! - VIDEÓ MAGYAR FELIRATTAL!
BE VOLTAK OLTVA ÉS VÉRRÖGÖK ALAKULTAK KI BENNÜK! PERSZE TAGADJÁK AZ ÖSSZEFÜGGÉST! - VIDEÓ MAGYAR FELIRATTAL!
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