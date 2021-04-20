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Avv. Fusillo e la illegittimità dei DPCM: cosa fare
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L'avvocato Alessandro Fusillo ci spiega cosa fare contri i provvedimenti covid illegali.
Rispettare la Costituzione è al di sopra di qualsiasi DPCM illeggittimo ed incostituzionale. È per questo che l Italia si definisce una Repubblica democratica e non una dittatura.
Conoscere la legge ed i nostri diritti è vitale ed è per questo che nessuno ce ne parla in MSM.
Rispettare la Costituzione è al di sopra di qualsiasi DPCM illeggittimo ed incostituzionale. È per questo che l Italia si definisce una Repubblica democratica e non una dittatura.
Conoscere la legge ed i nostri diritti è vitale ed è per questo che nessuno ce ne parla in MSM.
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