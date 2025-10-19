A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove

(Verse 1) 🎵 In the heart of town, where the iron rails divide, Two worlds apart, on either side. One side's got mansions, with lawns so green, The other's got factories, where the smoke's obscene. 🎵 🎵 Born on the wrong side, under the soot-filled sky, Where the trains roll by, and the dreams never fly. Mama worked hard, Papa too, but the pay was meager, In this land of plenty, we were the beggars. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 We're from the wrong side of the tracks, but we're not the wrong kind, Our hearts beat strong, our spirits unwind. We've got grit and pride, and a fire in our eyes, We're more than our zip code, we're the rising tide. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They look down their noses, with their noses in the air, Judging us by our address, not our worth or care. But we've got love and laughter, and a community strong, Our roots run deep, where we truly belong. 🎵 🎵 We've got scars and stories, etched in our skin, Of struggles and triumphs, of where we've been. We're not defined by the side of the tracks we're on, Our worth is in our character, not where we've grown. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 So here's to the dreamers, the fighters, the bold, Who dare to defy, who dare to be told. That their worth is measured, by the size of their bank, Not the size of their heart, or the strength in their rank. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 We're from the wrong side of the tracks, but we're not the wrong kind, Our hearts beat strong, our spirits unwind. We've got grit and pride, and a fire in our eyes, We're more than our zip code, we're the rising tide. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the underdog, the misfit, the outcast, The ones they underestimate, the ones they've passed. Remember, it's not where you're from, but where you're going, That makes you who you are, and your song worth singing. 🎵