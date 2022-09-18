Amazing Video - From Inside Russian Tank T-80BVM - Crushes the Fleeing Ukrainian Enemy Infantry. - 091822

Amazing video
Our tank T-80BVM crushes the fleeing enemy infantry.
Laser range finder says 4.35km out
A comment left for this video said, laser range finder on the screen and the shell has about 5 second airtime with an average muzzle velocity of 760 m/s
