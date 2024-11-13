Most Underrated & Ignored Founder: John Dickinson, Penman of the Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We cannot be happy without being FREE." Those words come from John Dickinson, who saw LIBERTY as the foundation of everything else. Once almost as famous as Benjamin Franklin, Dickinson is almost totally forgotten today. Known as the “Penman of the Revolution,” he was a fierce defender of natural rights, the father of the Articles of Confederation, a leading opponent of the Stamp Act, a supporter of the Constitution, and much more. To honor his birthday, we’re diving into the life and legacy of one of America’s most underrated and ignored founding fathers.
Path to Liberty: November 13, 2024