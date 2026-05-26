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Zionist lobby AIPAC uses stealth & deceit to keep US politicians subservient — Glenn Greenwald
AIPAC uses massive funding campaigns to remove any politician who opposes them, journalist Glenn Greenwald said, speaking at a "Surrounded" debate.
💬 "They don't go in and advertise and say this member of Congress isn't sufficiently supportive of Israel. What they do is they go in and they deceive people by saying our ads are really about the fact that he doesn't tend to potholes or he has bad constituent services."
In other words, "it's a totally stealth and deceitful campaign."
💬 "The point of the nefarious Israel lobby is to hide in the shadows. Their agenda is to keep American politicians subservient and captive to the interests of a foreign country."
@geopolitics_prime