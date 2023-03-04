Pete Hoekstra has spoken out about the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that the virus originated from a CCP lab and the CCP facilitated its spread around the world

https://gettr.com/post/p2agp3m35cb

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Pete Hoekstra, the former US Ambassador to the Netherlands, has spoken out about the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that the virus originated from a CCP lab and the CCP facilitated its spread around the world. He further criticized the American government's handling of the situation, alleging that the intelligence community was complicit in silencing voices that suggested the virus came from the lab, and instead promoting a political narrative that protected the CCP and damaged America.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 前美国驻荷兰大使皮特·胡克斯特拉指出新冠病毒源自中共实验室而且中共推动了病毒在世界的传播。他还指责美国情报界与社交媒体公司合作，对涉及病毒来源的信息进行审查和政治操控，保护中共并损害美国。





