⚠️ Explicit Language



‼️ Turn the phone volume down if children are present



🔗 SOCIETY DOWN 😮



The 7 Eleven on Second is a gathering location used mostly by homeless and addicts which is also known for sex trafficking.



Over the past few weeks, we have developed a friendship with employees. Today, they took new additional fliers from us.



Cathy and I will be recording an interview with an employee I spoke with today hopefully within the next 2 days, otherwise it will occur on our return trip from Idaho..



While speaking with several employees, this event occurred and it is yet another example of how Society has already fallen and the masses move through the rat maze oblivious to reality.



It only gets worse without God.



#VOPNews

