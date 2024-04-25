Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Society Down
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
73 Subscribers
Shop now
38 views
Published 18 hours ago

⚠️ Explicit Language

‼️ Turn the phone volume down if children are present

🔗 SOCIETY DOWN 😮

The 7 Eleven on Second is a gathering location used mostly by homeless and addicts which is also known for sex trafficking.

Over the past few weeks, we have developed a friendship with employees. Today, they took new additional fliers from us.

Cathy and I will be recording an interview with an employee I spoke with today hopefully within the next 2 days, otherwise it will occur on our return trip from Idaho..

While speaking with several employees, this event occurred and it is yet another example of how Society has already fallen and the masses move through the rat maze oblivious to reality.

It only gets worse without God.

#VOPNews

Keywords
newsinterviewnewwashingtonepidemicsecurityhomelesssex traffickingbreakingspokaneaddicts7 elevenfallen societywsccsociety fallen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket