You're Not as Smart as You Think You Are - Ignorance vs. Nescience (Lesson 3)

The TimeKeeper discusses the difference between ignorance and nescience
and how it can be used to advance an agenda that may not be in your best
interests. A key component of social engineering is keeping the
populace in a state of willful ignorance, and it is imperative to
understand what this means, how it is accomplished and take
accountability for your personal actions.
How these concepts apply to The Great Reset and social engineering are
also implied. The TimeKeeper explores the progression from social
nescience to willful ignorance and how it allows those that do not have
your best interests to advance their agendas. Use this analysis to
guard against ignorance and pursue truth through knowledge.
