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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club (Jan 25, 2021)
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133 views • January 26, 2021
Patriots squabble over news, politics, current events (election, Trump, Biden, coup, cornholio virus, v@xines, etc)...
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vda799-odd-squad-conspiracy-club-jan-25-2021.html
Recorded Jan. 25, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vda799-odd-squad-conspiracy-club-jan-25-2021.html
Recorded Jan. 25, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
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