What Is The 'Gap Theory' Of Daniel's Prophecy?

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.
We’re going through Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ, and we’re currently in chapter 12, titled, “The Church Must Be Removed.”
Dave, last week you went over the 70 weeks of years prophesied by Daniel and how there would be a gap between the 69th week and the 70th week—that is, the last seven years before the Second Coming of Christ. Now we know that the last week hasn’t occurred, because numerous prophecies pertaining to that seven-year period haven’t been fulfilled yet. But what about this gap? Is this something that some made up, or is it…how do you arrive at this gap between 483 years and the last seven years?