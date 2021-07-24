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Fin de la Vaccination en Octobre - Silvano Trotta
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251 views • July 24, 2021
24 juillet 2021 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/FINVAX:e?
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Plusieurs sources concordantes, montrent l'arrivé de nouveaux traitements (forts chers aussi) en Octobre et donc l'arrêt des vaccins expérimentaux en Octobre. C'est peut-être pour cela qu'ils nous poussent à nous vacciner... Et ce virus est bien artificiel !
Sources :
Telegram : https://t.me/trottasilvano
VK : https://vk.com/silvano67
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/fr/ip_21_2201
https://www.euractiv.fr/section/sante-modes-de-vie/news/eu-matchmaking-event-to-boost-covid-19-therapeutics-development/
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://www.romait.it/magi-presidente-ordine-medici-vaccinati-contagiano-come-non-vaccinati-allora-il-green-pass.html
https://rumble.com/vk3p5e-dr.-fuellmichdr.-martin-les-brevets-autour-du-covid.html
https://www.dni.gov/files/NCSC/documents/SafeguardingOurFuture/NCSC_China_Genomics_Fact_Sheet_2021.pdf
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Plusieurs sources concordantes, montrent l'arrivé de nouveaux traitements (forts chers aussi) en Octobre et donc l'arrêt des vaccins expérimentaux en Octobre. C'est peut-être pour cela qu'ils nous poussent à nous vacciner... Et ce virus est bien artificiel !
Sources :
Telegram : https://t.me/trottasilvano
VK : https://vk.com/silvano67
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/fr/ip_21_2201
https://www.euractiv.fr/section/sante-modes-de-vie/news/eu-matchmaking-event-to-boost-covid-19-therapeutics-development/
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://www.romait.it/magi-presidente-ordine-medici-vaccinati-contagiano-come-non-vaccinati-allora-il-green-pass.html
https://rumble.com/vk3p5e-dr.-fuellmichdr.-martin-les-brevets-autour-du-covid.html
https://www.dni.gov/files/NCSC/documents/SafeguardingOurFuture/NCSC_China_Genomics_Fact_Sheet_2021.pdf
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