EP2906-6PM Free Speech Fight O’ The Century! Liberals Melt Down As Musk Threatens To Restore FREEDOM  

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Musk, who had already bought close to 10% of Twitter earlier this month, offered to purchase the rest of the company at $54.20 a share for a total of $43 billion – or reconsider his position as a shareholder. Despite the offer not yet being accepted, the prospect of Musk’s intervention threatening to disrupt the highly-censored liberal echo chamber sent left-leaning Twitter users into conniption fits.
CNN analyst Max Boot lamented the possibility Musk could allow free speech to thrive on the platform, claiming, “For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”
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