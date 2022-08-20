Interview with Holistic Herbal Doctor - Dr Luis Vasquez

Meet Dr Luis Vasquez, a gifted Mexican doctor with extraordinary skills, who studied advanced courses in Germany and Vienna. He specializes in natural medicine. We had a lively conversation on healing, medical models and a tip for people with diabetes.

You can learn more about him at http://www.herbol.com.mx/

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