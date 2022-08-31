UkroNazi Promises to Return to Kakhovka, to Kill and Hang His Neighbors. - It's Clear why Russia Cannot Leave the Liberated Territories. - 083122

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Sorry no subtitles or translation, from trusted site. The Ukronazi promises to return to Kakhovka, to kill and hang his neighbors. It is clear why Russia cannot leave the liberated territories.
Let's leave the video for the future. In case another innocent cook from Kakhovka, who did not want to fight, was captured.