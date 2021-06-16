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FOJC Radio: Prosperity During Persecution w/David Carrico
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Prosperity During Persecution w/David Carrico

FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "

YOUTUBE CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...

“NEW” RUMBLE CHANNEL https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

Followers of Jesus Christ Web Sites:
http://www.fojcradio.com
http://www.ritualabusefree.org

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "

THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES is with Jimmy Cooper at Jimvision on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUv...

PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS
https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simple...

Jimmy has now put THE FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fo...

To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.

RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fo...
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.

If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages, You can listen to our Radio Channel Auto DJ https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

or Podcast page here: https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm...

CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone -812-836-2288
Email - [email protected]

Shared from and subscribe to:
FOJC Radio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg/videos
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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