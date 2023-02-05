Create New Account
MRNA Vaccine Disrupts Menstrual Cycle? Project Veritas Exposes Pfizer Exec Again
Published a day ago

Jordan Trishton Walker, the Pfizer executive exposing the gain of function mRNA vaccine program that pharma corporation was considering, explores the possibility that the COVID-19 vaccine is affecting the menstrual cycle of women. Here are some clips from the project veritas expose that wasn't posted on YouTube because their account was suspended by the evil overlords.#pfizer #projectveritas #jordanwalker #menstrualcycle #covid


