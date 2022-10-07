Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The crimes of the financial elite on their way to power (According to the analyses of the financial expert Ernst Wolff) | 07-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23819
73 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published 2 months ago |

Our financial system has become the world's most powerful force. Currently, 1% of the world's population owns more than all the rest. But this is no coincidence. Kla.TV shows how powerful bankers gained control over money creation and in this way control governments at will.

👉 https://kla.tv/23819


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Total:

Book "Wolff of Wall Street: Ernst Wolff explains the global financial system".


Wealth distribution - system failure

www.oxfam.de/ueber-uns/aktuelles/2017-01-16-8-maenner-besitzen-so-viel-aermere-haelfte-weltbevoelkerung

https://www.oxfam.de/unsere-arbeit/themen/soziale-ungleichheit


Rothschild and the "Banksters

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nathan_Mayer_Rothschild_(Bankier)

www.imauftragdesislam.com/rothschild-und-die-illuminaten_d464.html

www.tauhid.net/finanzsystem.html

www.kla.tv/14016


Central Banks + Fed

www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLd3osY1nV0 Ticket:

SE-498

www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdvHRFIY4V8


Quotes Rothschild

https://www.tauhid.net/rothschild.html

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayer_Amschel_Rothschild


Owner of the Fed

https://sariblog.eu/das-kartell-der-federal-reserve-die-acht-familien/

https://aktiendaten.de/plaintext/9-11-masterminds/die-acht-familien/index.html


The provoked war entry of the USA in the 1st world war

www.kla.tv/9511


Financial markets, deregulation

www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw-ugQcE7ng

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhMHa_poYzc


Hedge Funds

www.youtube.com/watch?v=raPtydqus6M


Separation banking system (95% of money circulates for speculation)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQS6MhJzGR0


World financial crisis

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vG6z60fw0nc


Euro crisis

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouTmixL5Crk


Democratic monetary system

www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oqqLuTFNX4

Keywords
moneybankerscrimesfinancial systemfinancial elite

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket