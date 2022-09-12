Ukraine Update September 11, 2022

Russian troops are being regrouped in the Kharkov-Izyum region and the situation is stabilizing. Unfortunately, some pro-Russian bloggers and news outlets are panicking and becoming "useful idiots" to the Deep State.

⚡️ Over 2,000 Ukrainian and foreign militants, as well as more than 100 units of armoured equipment and artillery have been eliminated within 72 hours.

⚡️ High-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces has neutralized the headquarters of 5th National Guard Brigade, the provisional bases of the units from 92nd Mechanised Brigade and Kraken nationalist group deployed near Balakleya and Chuguyev (Kharkov region), as well as the command post of 54th Mechanized Brigade deployed near Ray-Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

⚡️ The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 300 Ukrainian servicemen and up to 15 units of military equipment.





💥 7 AFU command posts have been neutralized near Rozovka, Ocheretino, Vodyanoye, Novomikhaylovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Snigiryovka and Novonikolayevka (Nikolayev region), as well as 48 artillery units, 178 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 6 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Kurakhovo, Konstantinovka and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), Dnepr and Radushnoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region).

💥 1 radar for detecting and tracking air targets has been destroyed near Kaluga (Nikolayev region).

💥 Within the counter-battery warfare, 2 plattoons of rocket artillery and 5 plattoons of cannon artillery of the AFU have been neutralised near Georgiyevka, Krasnogorovka, Antonovka, Romanovka, Ocheretino, Novgorodskoye and Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 1 U.S.-manufactured 155-mm M-777 howitzer has been destroyed near Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense means have shot down 13 unmanned aerial vehicles near Chkalovo and Belyayevka (Kherson region), Krasnoye (Kharkov region), Smeloye, Staromlynovka and Novoukrainskoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as near Novoandreyevka, Valeryanovka, Kirillovka and Panteleymonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 5 projectiles launched by HIMARS MRLS have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense