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Covid 1984 Proper Gander
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15 views • May 09, 2020
A whistle stop tour of this total BS Plandemic. COVID 19 The biggest hoax in history. Creating the biggest global depression for 300 years. Totalitarian Orwellian, Dystopian propaganda. Wake up while we still have time, as the caring charity says, 60 seconds lost procrastinating is an hour lost forever. Taken from the original video by Esch She Esch. Have a proper gander at the truth ;)
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