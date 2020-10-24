The NBA has a ton of secret 'black' white supremacists, one guy at a Trump rally is a huge NBA fan

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A Donald Trump supporter was caught on camera appearing to make a 'white power' gesture while the president was on stage in Florida.



The man, in sunglasses and a black baseball cap, was standing directly behind Trump on Friday evening as he addressed a crowd at The Villages, the world's largest retirement community, near Orlando.



In June the president got into hot water after retweeting a clip of a man in The Villages riding a golf buggy and yelling: 'White power'. Trump deleted the clip soon after.



On Friday, as the president railed against Joe Biden and urged his followers to grant him four more years, the man began making an 'OK' sign - the thumb and index finger touching while the other fingers of the hand are held outstretched.



The common symbol is now known to be a 'white power' sign.



According to the Anti-Defamation League, the symbol was said in a 2017 joke on the chat site 4chan to represent 'wp' - the 'w' being the three fingers, and the 'p' being the circled thumb and index finger.



'The hoax was so successful the symbol became a popular trolling tactic on the part of right-leaning individuals, who would often post photos to social media of themselves posing while making the 'okay' gesture,' the ADL say.



They note that Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant flashed the symbol during a March 2019 courtroom appearance soon after his arrest for allegedly murdering 50 people in a shooting spree at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.



The White House has not responded to Friday night's 'white power' gesture.



In June they claimed the president didn't hear the 'white power' comment at The Villages, and was instead focused on the support he was witnessing from citizens of the Florida senior community.