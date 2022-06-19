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Pornography's Far-Reaching Impacts - Italian
Restoring the Years
Restoring the Years
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2 views • June 19, 2022

Here's a brief summary of how pornography is causing destruction to the viewer, as well as society at large.

To find hope and solutions go to our e-books:

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/restoring-the-years-1
https://store.bookbaby.com/book/restoring-the-years
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/odzyskanie-straconych-lat

We have practical, biblical materials to help men and women, both single and married, get freed from this addiction and also tools for spouses to heal, cope, and process from it’s effects. We run seminars specific to your needs. Contact us for more information or to schedule a speaking engagement at [email protected]

"Nearly half (49%) of sexually exploited women said that pornography was made of them while they were being sold for sex.": “By the Numbers: Is the Porn Industry Connected to Sex Trafficking?” Fight the New Drug.https://fightthenewdrug.org/by-the-numbers-porn-sex-trafficking-connected/ (retrieved October 10, 2019).

80% of trafficked victims are sexually exploited: Ever Accountable. “The Link Between Pornography and Human Trafficking.” https://everaccountable.com/blog/the-link-between-pornography-and-human-trafficking/ (retrieved October 9, 2019).

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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