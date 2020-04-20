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#AlexJonesShow FULL SHOW: America Awakens To #DeepState Permanent Martial Law Plan
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119 views • April 20, 2020
Alex Jones, Robert Barnes, and Owen Shroyer lead the fight against the globalist takeover
Alex Jones breaks down the nationwide protests calling for state and local governments to lift stay-at-home orders and allow Americans to get back to work, but Democrat leaders are determined to drag on the economic standstill to use as leverage against President Trump and the upcoming election.
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Alex Jones breaks down the nationwide protests calling for state and local governments to lift stay-at-home orders and allow Americans to get back to work, but Democrat leaders are determined to drag on the economic standstill to use as leverage against President Trump and the upcoming election.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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