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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Out Of Darkness Into The Light: Martin's Testimony-What's Up Prof? 43
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64 views • February 28, 2021
In Episode 43 Martin gives his testimony of how the Lord lead him through his life out of darkness into the wonderful light found in His Word.
Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Islamic Connection
https://youtu.be/QCmSBfVXEmA
Charisma of the Spirit
https://youtu.be/RkKByoFdQfU
5 Minutes After You Die
https://youtu.be/wB4q8AMceuY
Christian Berdahl - Distraction Dilemma (Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkGwxa0Ls&;list=PLNomdEoen2NU3QS5OCJFhSclfNDTv4d6x
The Mystic Realm of Death
https://youtu.be/r4GtU_rqFww
The Wine of Babylon (Christmas)
https://youtu.be/l-VrL3ZBb48
Patriarchs and Prophets
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_PP.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-pp.htm
Desire of Ages
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_DA.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-da.htm
The Great Controversy
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_GC.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-gc.htm
Acts of The Apostles
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_AA.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-aa.htm
Prophets & Kings
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_PK.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-pk.htm
Ministry of Healing
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_MH.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-mh.htm
Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Islamic Connection
https://youtu.be/QCmSBfVXEmA
Charisma of the Spirit
https://youtu.be/RkKByoFdQfU
5 Minutes After You Die
https://youtu.be/wB4q8AMceuY
Christian Berdahl - Distraction Dilemma (Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkGwxa0Ls&;list=PLNomdEoen2NU3QS5OCJFhSclfNDTv4d6x
The Mystic Realm of Death
https://youtu.be/r4GtU_rqFww
The Wine of Babylon (Christmas)
https://youtu.be/l-VrL3ZBb48
Patriarchs and Prophets
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_PP.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-pp.htm
Desire of Ages
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_DA.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-da.htm
The Great Controversy
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_GC.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-gc.htm
Acts of The Apostles
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_AA.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-aa.htm
Prophets & Kings
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_PK.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-pk.htm
Ministry of Healing
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_MH.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-mh.htm
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