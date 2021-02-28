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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Out Of Darkness Into The Light: Martin's Testimony-What's Up Prof? 43
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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64 views • February 28, 2021
In Episode 43 Martin gives his testimony of how the Lord lead him through his life out of darkness into the wonderful light found in His Word.

Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Islamic Connection
https://youtu.be/QCmSBfVXEmA

Charisma of the Spirit
https://youtu.be/RkKByoFdQfU

5 Minutes After You Die
https://youtu.be/wB4q8AMceuY

Christian Berdahl - Distraction Dilemma (Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkGwxa0Ls&;list=PLNomdEoen2NU3QS5OCJFhSclfNDTv4d6x

The Mystic Realm of Death
https://youtu.be/r4GtU_rqFww

The Wine of Babylon (Christmas)
https://youtu.be/l-VrL3ZBb48

Patriarchs and Prophets
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_PP.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-pp.htm

Desire of Ages
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_DA.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-da.htm

The Great Controversy
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_GC.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-gc.htm

Acts of The Apostles
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_AA.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-aa.htm

Prophets & Kings
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_PK.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-pk.htm

Ministry of Healing
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pdf/en_MH.pdf
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/audio-mh.htm
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