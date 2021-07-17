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Boys Beware Of The Sodomite Agenda With Greg Quinlan
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50 views • July 17, 2021
Homosexuality is a sin, or transgression of the law. Not only is it against God's moral law, but because our state laws were based on God's law, it is also a crime against nature in the US despite what the united States supreme Court says. However, it continues to take hold in America because the people don't enforce the law like it once was enforced. Greg Quinlan knows what it is like to face temptation from porn and from homosexuality. He lived in that sin for many years, even lobbying for the sodomite agenda. He was converted to Jesus Christ through the Gospel message and now advocates for the family and for aiding those looking to escape the same trap he was in. He joins me in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/greg-quinlan-boys-beware-of-the-sodomite-agenda-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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