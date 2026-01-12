Survival Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken for $1.62?1

🍍 Dinner in 20 minutes… for $1.62 a person?? YES PLEASE. In this episode of Make It Monday, I show you how to whip up this ridiculously good Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken using only canned and shelf-stable pantry staples. No fridge, no slicing, no stress, just easy, delicious food that might actually be better than Panda Express (yes, I said it 😎).

I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your official Refrigerator Eliminator. I’ve hacked the rigged dinner system to save you HOURS in the kitchen and hundreds at the drive-thru. This meal fed my crew of five for under $10 and if you’ve ever taken teenagers out for Chinese food, you know that’s a miracle.

💻 Visit LoadedPotato.org for:

✔️ Full printable recipe (serves 5, 10, or 20!)

✔️ Auto grocery calculator to feed your fam every night for a decade

✔️ Add everything straight to Walmart or Amazon Fresh with one click!

✔️ Never stress about dinner again 💥

