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Music - You're Still The One - by The Petersens
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58 views • December 28, 2020
The Petersens are a family band from Branson Missouri.....Karen (the mom) plays stand-up bass... first daughter Katie on fiddle, piano and vocals...second daughter Ellen on banjo and vocals...the son Matt on guitar and vocals...third daughter Julianne on mandolin and vocals...and family friend Emmett Franz on dobro and vocals.
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