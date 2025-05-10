BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
James O'Keefe could be the Fall Guy
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
112 views • 1 day ago

Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls’ — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations With Minors & Deep Ties To Jeffrey Epstein! Bombshell O’Keefe Report In revelation caught on hidden camera by O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), American businessman and long-time royal insider John Bryan has come forward with damning claims about Prince Andrew’s personal relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bryan, a trusted advisor to the Duke of York, also alleged that Prince Andrew lied to him about his involvement in sexual misconduct with minors.

“I knew he [Prince Andrew] saw him [Jeffrey Epstein],” said Bryan, “But he lied to me that he was such a close friend,” revealed Bryan, referring to Prince Andrew’s personal relationship with Epstein.

After Prince Andrew’s 2019 BBC interview, where he denied knowing Virginia Giuffre and famously claimed he was physically incapable of sweating, Bryan says he was quietly brought into “Royal Lodge,” Andrew’s private residence, to provide “crisis” management advice. In a previous interview with the New York Post, Bryan revealed “They [the British Royal Family] brought me in to help him [Andrew].” Bryan told the publication, “Andrew was so distressed, he wasn’t able to focus for more than 40 minutes.”

democratsstatetotalitarian
