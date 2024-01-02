Create New Account
Siete stati avvertiti e adesso state scegliendo di marchiarvi inconsapevolmente 24 Dicembre 2020
Verità del controllo mentale di massa, ipnosi televisiva https://youtu.be/cH0JWb2q-Jk 13 Gennaio 2017

Introduzione al controllo mentale https://youtu.be/GeKcyLZ3zVQ 29 Gennaio 2017

La televisione vi ucciderà. Ecco il brevetto https://youtu.be/AxamfgbUI1c 23 gennaio 2018

Controllo della mente attraverso i media https://youtu.be/hIX-jQLmzf8 18 luglio 2028

Alejandro Aton Il MALE si ESTIRPA dalla RADICE. LA RADICE QUADRATA di.... https://youtu.be/oa44DOQ7wxQ 21 Dicembre 2020

Operazione Mokingbird, programma CIA per il controllo dei media 18 dicembre 2018

Protezione definitiva da COVID-19 https://youtu.be/-LOU8W3Anoo 22 giugno 2020

 

cernreligionechiesasatanicopotere

