Who Control and Rule the World? Fall Cabal Part 1-10 by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]

Part 1: Things That Make You Go HmmmmBeginning the search for the Truth, Left & Right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon.Part 2: Down the Rabbit HoleAbout the Q-phenomenon, the battle for world dominance, shadow governments, the 1%, the power of the banks, the Rothchilds, the Rockefellers, and George Soros.Part 3: The Alien InvasionAbout the migrant caravan, George Soros, NAMBLA, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the destabilization of the world, the importance of “United we stand, divided we fall”. About the role of President Trump, his achievements, Fake News, human trafficking, the wall, and child trafficking for the elite.Part 4: ChildloversAbout child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. About Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau.Part 5: Children, Art, and PizzaLooking into sexualisation of children, what passes as art and Jeffry Epstein plus more.Part 6: Major Media ManipulationAbout the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the Illusion of Choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes. About Avaaz and the use of Controlled Opposition.Part 7: Witches & WarlocksAbout Marina Abramovic, Spirit Cooking, the Brazilian healer John of God, 8 cases of alleged suicides by hanging from a doorknob (Dolores Zorreguieta, L’Wren Scott, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Tim Bergling (Avicii), Annabelle Neilson, Aaron Swartz, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain), the wrath of Hillary Clinton. About worshipping the devil, normalizing cannibalism, the Church of Satan, statues of Moloch. About the Dutch royal family, the Nazi connecton, Operation Paperclip, Bariloche, the Bilderberg Group.Part 8: Beyond Kings & QueensAbout the hunting parties of the European royal families & the elite, Pizzagate, Adrenochrome, survivor accounts, the English royal family, their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the naked boy trying to escape from Buckinham Palace, the ITCCS, Kevin Annett, 50,000 murdered Canadian children, the evidence, the sacrific of children throughout the ages, the tradition of the red shoes. About Anthony Weiner’s laptop, his Life Insurance file, blackmail, and the murder of those who speak up.Part 9: The Dawn of a New WorldAbout the Q-phenomenon, the Q-Anons, the Yellow Vests, the uprise & revolution of the people, the help of Q, the identity of Q and the Truth Movement. About the hints and clues by president Trump, NXIVM, the Bronfman sisters, the Dalai Lama, Frank Giustra. About red-pilling the people, draining the swamp, Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server(s), the mysterious soccer ball at Helsinki & president Putin, Barron Trump. About the stepping down of 80,000 CEOs, the assassination attempts on president Trump, about the real Russian Collusion, the Uranium One scandal, the Rosatom Deal, bribary, corruption, money laundering, pay-to-play. About Clinton’s & Obama’s high treason, the infiltration by the Muslim Brotherhood, the execution of John McCabe, the encoded flag on his coffin & Osama Bin Laden.Part 10: The Return of the KingAbout president Trump’s spelling errors (Covfefe, Hamberders, Smocking Gun), his hints and clues, his direct communications with the people. About a future spokesman for the US, about John F. Kennedy senior & junior, their deaths. About the clues junior left behind, the Tiffany Blue Boxes, George Magazine, Survival Guide to the Future, Vincent Fusca, Nicola Tesla, John Trump, Julian Assange. About the possibility of time travel, worm holes, parallel timelines, the mysterious books by Ingersoll Lockwood, the Ingersoll Trump pocket watch, Alice in Wonderland.**No Copyright Infringement Intended****Strictly Non Profit**Blocked by the Cabal:Also see:The Sequel to The Fall of the Cabal - Part 1-17.17 parts series by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.Who exactly is the Cabal? How powerful are they really? How can we take them down?Years of in-depth research have led to the making of this Sequel.Sourcw: FallCabal - 66162 subscribers