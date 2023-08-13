Prophecy Update: It Cannot Be Much Longer

Pastor J.D. Farag talks to us as to why it cannot be much
longer before the Rapture. and the time of the end, specifically the pre-tribulation Rapture, the seven year tribulation that will ensue and the
second coming of Jesus Christ at the end of the tribulation. Here is why. The
prophecies in the Bible point to how it is that we can know how close we are so
we are not caught off guard. For us it will not be as a thief in the night. The
apostle Paul's letter to the Thessalonians : 1 Thessalonians 4:13 and chapter
5:1,2 he emphasizes no less than two
times that we are not to be ignorant or uninformed about the dead in Christ as
it relates to the soon return of Christ at the Rapture. That's what both
letters are about. The Rapture of the Church. I quote verses in John's Gospel
John 13:19 . This is Jesus speaking, and he says I'm telling you now before it
happens so that when it does happen you will believe that I am who I am.
