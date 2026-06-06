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A voice echoed through an empty military hospital...
Then it asked a question nobody wanted to answer.
👀 The legend of the Crying Nurse of Walter Reed is more disturbing than most people realize.
🎧 Full episode available through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2jVlfU0kEwvB8khKMFCNmu?si=ca53511541f34256
#cryingnurse #WalterReed #militaryghoststories #hauntedhospitals
#urbanlegend
#MilitaryMysteries
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