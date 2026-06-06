A voice echoed through an empty military hospital...





Then it asked a question nobody wanted to answer.





👀 The legend of the Crying Nurse of Walter Reed is more disturbing than most people realize.





🎧 Full episode available through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2jVlfU0kEwvB8khKMFCNmu?si=ca53511541f34256





#cryingnurse #WalterReed #militaryghoststories #hauntedhospitals

#urbanlegend

#MilitaryMysteries