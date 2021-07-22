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Trump Jr. torches Cheney, Pelosi and their "useful idiots" in Congress | STINCHFIELD on Newsmax
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250 views • July 22, 2021
The 'witch hunt' will go on one way or another, says Donald Trump Jr. The former president's son sounds off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Liz Cheney, and other prominent figures who are contributing to the partisan nature of the January 6th Select Committee. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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