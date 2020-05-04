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Are any vaccines safe?
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73 views • May 04, 2020
Vaccines are only tested to see if they make antibodies. Vaccines are not tested for safety. They don’t use placebo controls. They don’t have to because they are protected by the government for any problems that may result from them. Covid 19 vaccines won’t even need to be tested on animals prior to testing them on humans.
The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows. https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows. https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
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