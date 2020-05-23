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IL SALOTTINO - Mr.Thoms: Artista, Jedi, e Alchimista
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3 views • May 23, 2020
Puntata 13°
Serie: Produzioni Artistiche
Ep.2
22 -5 -2020
Ospite: MisterThoms
Notte magica di Luna Nuova, in cui Diego Della Posta a.k.a. Mr.Thoms
incontra per la prima volta IlSalottino, e attraverso le sue opere e suoi studi ci parle di sè, e di una parte di ognuno di noi.
D'Io o L'IO? La fine o l'inizio? La vita o la morte? Il dubbio o la risposta?
Un viaggio profondo negli abissi (e nelle altezze) dell'essere umano.
Consigliato solo a palombari esperti.
#followtheblackcat
Sigla: MAD WORLD (cover) - Mi Re La
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse...
E-mail: [email protected]
Serie: Produzioni Artistiche
Ep.2
22 -5 -2020
Ospite: MisterThoms
Notte magica di Luna Nuova, in cui Diego Della Posta a.k.a. Mr.Thoms
incontra per la prima volta IlSalottino, e attraverso le sue opere e suoi studi ci parle di sè, e di una parte di ognuno di noi.
D'Io o L'IO? La fine o l'inizio? La vita o la morte? Il dubbio o la risposta?
Un viaggio profondo negli abissi (e nelle altezze) dell'essere umano.
Consigliato solo a palombari esperti.
#followtheblackcat
Sigla: MAD WORLD (cover) - Mi Re La
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse...
E-mail: [email protected]
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