MUST SEE FULL SHOW! Former Spy Master Steve Pieczenik Blows The Deep State Wide Open In Historic Interview!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Dec 24, 2019
Plus massive new Epstein revelations & more! Alex Jones is live on this Monday before Christmas! Dr. Pieczinik breaks down what’s actually going on behind the headlines in Washington, DC. Please tune in, share this information and spread this link!
Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!