Les Sentiers du Réel – LIVE 2 – LA LUNE EST-ELLE FAUSSE? PAM-NENKI-MARC GRAY

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La lune est-elle fausse? 18 Mai 2018 sur la chaine des Sentiers Du Réel Un direct exceptionnel avec pour invités : NENKI, P.A.M. et MARC GRAY Plusieurs thèmes autour de ce satellite mystérieux, lié à de nombreux rites, mythes, observations ufologiques…https://freedomufos.com/interviews-marc-gray/les-sentiers-du-reel/