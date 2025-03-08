BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is This the Last Phase before AI Government?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9974 followers
415 views • 1 month ago

We just saw 23 Senators send out a video where each of them dramatically (well, for Senators I guess) repeat the same scripted talking points in front of a camera on cue just like actors would. They all sound like interchangeable bots with only minor deviations. The videos all looked pretty much the same — same clips, same font, same editing. And somewhere there's a director who is directing them all.

It has been said repetition is the simplest form of brainwashing, but watching these videos side-by-side and considering the implications is a next-level Uncanny Valley horrorshow.

It's not a cute trend, but a signpost on the road we're on, and it begs the question: is this the last phase of system degradation before people start calling for full-on AI government?

Love you guys but WTAF. Are you seeing this? Where the hell are we?

~Mel

Keywords
mind controlpropagandaaigovernmentbrainwashingrepitition
