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Episode 14 April Showers
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110 views • April 09, 2021
In this episode I talk about current events and try to reiterate that things are starting to happen faster and more overtly now. April Showers!
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Go to Rumble and immediately subscribe there!
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
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