TRADCATKNIGHT WITH ERIC GAJEWSKI (29 DECEMBER 2020): HOW THINGS ARE PLAYING OUT

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How things are playing out Ukraine has issued warrants for the arrest of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and George Soros, which the MSM will not cover. The Nashville blast appears to have been intended to take out Dominion Voting Machines, sent there for AT&T to conduct a forensic audit. The CDC has a plan to isolate the elderly from friends and family, even though the fatality rate in all age categories is miniscule. If the states, Congress and the courts do not straighten out the theft of this election and accept Biden and Harris as duly elected, all hell is going to break out in America. Brace yourself!