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LEST WE FORGET | A DELETED BILL GATES DOCUMENTARY REVIVED
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170 views • April 04, 2021
This man has no medical background whatsoever yet you will que like sheep to get his experimental gene therapy jabbed in your arm.
Humanity is standing at the edge of the precipice, its time to push back
The vaccine contravenes The Nuremberg Code and The Geneva Convention and our human rights.
Millions subject to fear, sacrifice their bodily autonomy to a known eugenist and his agenda. Wake up!
Humanity is standing at the edge of the precipice, its time to push back
The vaccine contravenes The Nuremberg Code and The Geneva Convention and our human rights.
Millions subject to fear, sacrifice their bodily autonomy to a known eugenist and his agenda. Wake up!
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