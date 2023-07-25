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Get Biblical Understanding #187- Life in Christ
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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14 views • July 25, 2023

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

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PSALM 16:11 Thou wilt show me the path of life; in thy presence is fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures forevermore.


JEREMIAH 9:23-24 Thus saith the Lord, Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, neither let the mighty man glory in his might, let not the rich man glory in his riches: But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the Lord which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the earth: for in these things I delight, saith the Lord.


MATTHEW 6:33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.


MATTHEW 7:13-14 Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.


MATTHEW 10:38-39 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me. He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.


MATTHEW 10:40 He that receiveth you receiveth me, and he that receiveth me receiveth him that sent me.


MATTHEW 11:28-30 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.


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