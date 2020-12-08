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Time Life and Man Chart - Barry Setterfield - Capernwray Australia
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7 views • December 08, 2020
This session covers a broad sweep of time from the very beginnings of the universe and our planet, right up to the time of the Patriarch Abraham. Data from secular science as well as the Bible are considered in this different presentation. We begin with some new developments in astronomy and how they affect early earth geology. Then the sort of environmental conditions in each of the 4 geological Eras are outlined. Finally, an updated understanding of the properties of the vacuum allows a revised dating for the 3 catastrophes that ended those Eras. The outcome of how this impacts our understanding of the Bible and the times of Abraham completes the session.
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
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