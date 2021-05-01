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"Ligeia" by Edgar Allan Poe
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0 view • May 01, 2021
And the will therein lieth, which dieth not. Who knoweth the mysteries of the will, with its vigor? For God is but a great will pervading all things by nature of its intentness. Man doth not yield himself to the angels, nor unto death utterly, save only through the weakness of his feeble will.
-Joseph Glanvill.
The picture used is by Byam Shaw, serving as in illustration for the story in "Selected Tales of Mystery" (London : Sidgwick & Jackson, 1909) on the page to face p. 134, with caption "The thing that was enshrouded advanced boldly and palpably into the middle of the apartment"
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2149/2149-h/2149-h.htm#chap3.28
There are too many pops in this recording, but I have no idea what caused them. Nothing changed in my recording set-up, but it is irritating to me to hear in the editing, so I am sure it is annoying to you, the listener. I tried to edit at least some of them out, but I couldn't get all of them. Sorry about that. I'll have to noodle some on what the possible causes might be and how to avoid them in the future.
That said, I'm not entirely happy with the quality of this hardware, so I may switch back to what I was doing before buying this mic. Nowhere near as convenient or easy to record with, but the quality is definitely much better so I might have to just endure it.
-Joseph Glanvill.
The picture used is by Byam Shaw, serving as in illustration for the story in "Selected Tales of Mystery" (London : Sidgwick & Jackson, 1909) on the page to face p. 134, with caption "The thing that was enshrouded advanced boldly and palpably into the middle of the apartment"
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2149/2149-h/2149-h.htm#chap3.28
There are too many pops in this recording, but I have no idea what caused them. Nothing changed in my recording set-up, but it is irritating to me to hear in the editing, so I am sure it is annoying to you, the listener. I tried to edit at least some of them out, but I couldn't get all of them. Sorry about that. I'll have to noodle some on what the possible causes might be and how to avoid them in the future.
That said, I'm not entirely happy with the quality of this hardware, so I may switch back to what I was doing before buying this mic. Nowhere near as convenient or easy to record with, but the quality is definitely much better so I might have to just endure it.
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