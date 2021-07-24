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Biden’s Latest Gaffe Would Make him the Oldest Person EVER
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80 views • July 24, 2021
Collin Rugg from Trending Politics reports, Joe Biden is officially losing it. During a speech in the East Room of the White House on Thursday before signing the “Crime Victims Fund Act,” Biden bizarrely claimed that he was on the Judiciary Committee “150 years ago.”
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