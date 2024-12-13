Syria: A huge column of Russian Natl Guard troops on the coast of Latakia in Syria - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A huge column of Russian National Guard troops filmed by local residents on the coast of Latakia in Syria.
Adding:
Russia may attack Ukraine with the Oreshnik missile this weekend, a US National Security Council official told the Financial Times anonymously.
"As Putin has publicly stated, Russia intends to launch another experimental Oreshnik missile at Ukraine, and it is quite possible that Russia will do so in the coming days," the source said on Wednesday.