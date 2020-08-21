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PART 2: ARE YOU A SUBJECT OF THE GOVERNMENT CORPORATION? -- BRENT JOHNSON
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28 views • August 21, 2020
SGT Report


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This is PART TWO of my interview with author & researcher Brent Johnson. Are you a free human being or are you a SUBJECT of the government corporation? This is how we've all been tricked into giving up our personal sovereignty and freedom, and these are the steps one can take to regain it.

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constitutionincome taxfraudrightsadlcorporationfederal governmentsocial security numberproperty taxesbrent johnson
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