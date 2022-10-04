Restoration and Hope for Abused Women from Survivor of Domestic Violence Rose Saad

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As a survivor of domestic abuse, Rose Saad knows better than anyone that women in this horrific situation need two things: Community and the Word of God. Rose was in a bad marriage for over a decade, and she found herself asking God why the abuse kept happening to her. Did she not have enough faith? Did she not pray hard enough? Nevertheless, her dedication to reading the Bible and asking the Lord for wisdom helped her make the personal decision to leave her abusive husband and seek a new, safer life, with her three young children. Rose’s book, A Path to Hope: Restoring the Spirit of the Abused Christian Woman is a testament to her resilience and her mission of providing other women with resources to facilitate healing in the midst of trauma.
TAKEAWAYS
Abusive relationships typically follow repetitive cycles that center on the victim trying to avoid triggering their partner’s outbursts
The emotional part of domestic abuse is a devastating and slow process that erodes self-esteem and self-worth
The Word of God has the power to give women wisdom in making the right decisions for themselves and their families
Christian women should seek others for help in their community when facing issues like domestic abuse
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