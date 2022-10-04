Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Restoration and Hope for Abused Women from Survivor of Domestic Violence Rose Saad
0 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 2 months ago |


As a survivor of domestic abuse, Rose Saad knows better than anyone that women in this horrific situation need two things: Community and the Word of God. Rose was in a bad marriage for over a decade, and she found herself asking God why the abuse kept happening to her. Did she not have enough faith? Did she not pray hard enough? Nevertheless, her dedication to reading the Bible and asking the Lord for wisdom helped her make the personal decision to leave her abusive husband and seek a new, safer life, with her three young children. Rose’s book, A Path to Hope: Restoring the Spirit of the Abused Christian Woman is a testament to her resilience and her mission of providing other women with resources to facilitate healing in the midst of trauma. 



TAKEAWAYS


Abusive relationships typically follow repetitive cycles that center on the victim trying to avoid triggering their partner’s outbursts


The emotional part of domestic abuse is a devastating and slow process that erodes self-esteem and self-worth 


The Word of God has the power to give women wisdom in making the right decisions for themselves and their families


Christian women should seek others for help in their community when facing issues like domestic abuse 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to speak: https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/ 

A Path to Hope Book: https://amzn.to/3fvDJuv


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROSE SAAD

Website: https://www.rosesaad.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/roseapath2hope 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rosesaad_/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
domestic violencegodfaithtina griffincounter culture mom showrose saadpath to hope

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket