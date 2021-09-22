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EXPLOSIVE CONFIRMATION: Fauci's Plan to Release Weaponized Coronavirus Blown Wide Open by DARPA/Pentagon Docs
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562 views • September 22, 2021
A bombshell report has concluded that scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and their affiliated partners attempted to secure $14 million in funding from the Pentagon’s scientific arm DARPA to genetically alter viruses, including bat coronaviruses, and make them more infectious to humans, just eighteen months prior to the subsequent outbreak and pandemic.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-wuhan-lab-requested-funding-from-darpa-to-make-chimeric-viruses-genetically-alter-coronaviruses-to-make-them-more-infectious-to-humans/
https://drasticresearch.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/defuse-project-drastic-analysis-1.pdf
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-wuhan-lab-requested-funding-from-darpa-to-make-chimeric-viruses-genetically-alter-coronaviruses-to-make-them-more-infectious-to-humans/
https://drasticresearch.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/defuse-project-drastic-analysis-1.pdf
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
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