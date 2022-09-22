Let's talk about your Rx medications and precious injections for a bit.

What does the Bible say about Pharmakeia? Are you reprobate or willing to listen?





If you haven't come to the Lord Jesus Christ, please do so now before it is too late for you.





Thanks for watching. If you'd like to support this ministry please feel free to PAYPAL @ [email protected]





https://www.instagram.com/seekthetruth_777/





https://twitter.com/TheRealTruth_7